Lane Closure on NB I-5 in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

*UPDATE this work is now going to be done on a future date*

If you’re driving north on Interstate 5 today from Castle Rock, be prepared for potential delays.

Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing and replacing a damaged section of guardrail on northbound I-5 near Exit 49. The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which the far left lane will be closed.