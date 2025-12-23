Mountain Pass Report—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Snowfall is expected to continue in the Cascades throughout the week. If you have holiday travel plans east of the mountains, WSDOT recommends checking road conditions before you go: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses/

As of this morning, White Pass on Highway 12 has a traction tire requirement in place, with slush and snow on the roadway. Snoqualmie Pass on I-90 has a traction tire advisory; lanes are mostly bare and wet, with snow and slush in spots.

Stevens Pass through the Gorge on Highway 97 currently has no restrictions.