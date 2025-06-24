Water Service Interruption on 10th Avenue—Klog 100.7 News

Some residents in the area of 10th Avenue in Longview should expect a water service interruption today due to an emergency water main repair. The City of Longview says that all affected residents should have been notified by a door tag.

The work is scheduled to start at 8am today and be completed by 4pm at 1447 10th Avenue, near the Bridge Church.

It is recommended that affected residents keep water on hand for emergency purposes, turn off water heaters at the circuit breaker, turn off irrigation timers, limit toilet use, and store extra water for flushing.