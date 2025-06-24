Spirit Lake Highway Pavement Repair & Bridge Inspection Near Kid Valley—Klog 100.7 News

If you drive on Spirit Lake Highway today up near Kid Valley, be prepared for possible delays. Pavement repair work and a bridge inspection will be happening at two different sections of the roadway.

The paving work will take place from milepost 19 to 19.03 from 7am to 3:30pm in the westbound lane. Travelers will be guided through the work zone by flaggers.

The bridge inspection will occur at the Pullen Creek Bridge between mileposts 24 and 24.5 from 11am to 3pm. During that time, only a single lane of the bridge will be open, with flaggers directing traffic. Vehicles over 10 feet wide will be restricted.