Spirit Lake Highway Head-on Crash—Klog 100.7 News

A Castle Rock woman was hospitalized Saturday after a head-on car crash on Spirit Lake Highway near Chuck’s Gas Station.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, 55-year-old Barbara Auman of Castle Rock was driving westbound near milepost 2 in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma. 77-year-old Melvin Bailey, also of Castle Rock, was traveling eastbound in a 2011 Chevy Silverado. At around 12:53 p.m., Auman reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Bailey’s truck. Both vehicles came to rest, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Auman was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Bailey sustained injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

Auman has been cited for negligent driving and improper lane usage. No drugs or alcohol were involved; speed was listed as the cause of the crash.