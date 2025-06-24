Water Service Interruption on 10th Avenue—Klog 100.7 NewsJune 24, 2025
Honore’ Louise HacansonJune 24, 2025
There was nothing serious behind the change of attorneys representing the City of Longview in the Wallin v. Boudreau Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit, according to a city official. Yesterday Longview Public Information Officer Angela Abel told us that Megan Clark is now representing the city in place of Jeff Meyers just due to his current extensive caseload. The city was added to the suit against four Longview City Council members back in March.