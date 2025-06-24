Former Kelso Man Arrested for Assaulting Federal Officer Outside of ICE Facility—Klog 100.7 News

A former Kelso resident was arrested last Wednesday outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland for allegedly assaulting an officer.

The Daily News reports that 29-year-old Samuel Berry was taken into custody after allegedly striking a Customs and Border Protection agent in the head with a shield. Berry is also accused of resisting arrest during the incident.

The arrest occurred during a protest outside the federal facility, where demonstrators reportedly forced their way through the gates after officers opened them to allow authorized vehicles inside.

In total, six individuals were detained during the protest.