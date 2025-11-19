Washington Plastic Bag Fee Going up 50%—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The cost of plastic bags at Washington retailers and restaurants is going up by 50% starting next year.

The Department of Ecology says shoppers will now pay 12 cents per plastic bag, an increase planned under a 2020 law aimed at encouraging people to bring their own reusable bags. The minimum charge for paper bags will stay at 8 cents.

Washington’s single-use plastic bag ban took effect in 2021. It requires carryout bags to be thicker, reusable, and made with at least 40% recycled content.

In a release yesterday, Peter Lyon, manager of Ecology’s Solid Waste Management Program, said “Paper and plastic carryout bags impact the environment at every stage of their production, transportation, and disposal. Bringing your own bag is the easiest way to avoid the charge, reduce emissions, preserve resources, and prevent bags from becoming litter.”