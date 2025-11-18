Marlene Marie Peterson: March 28, 1938 — October 25, 2025

LONGVIEW- Marlene Marie Peterson, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away on October 25, 2025, in Longview, Washington. She was born to Aune and Harold Magnuson on March 28, 1938, in Cathlamet, WA.

Marlene is survived by her children: Steve Montgomery, Bob Montgomery (Marietta), Leland Montgomery, Mike Montgomery, Claudene Montgomery, Janice Barker, and Cheryl Barto (Dale). She leaves behind a cherished legacy of 30 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Glen Magnuson, and two sisters, Margaret Moss and Delores Smith. Marlene was also preceded by two sons, Dennis Montgomery and John Doty Montgomery, as well as two grandsons, Jason Montgomery and Billy Rowton. She is also reunited in death with her husband, Vincil Peterson, and her significant other, Don Montgomery.

At her request, there will be no formal service. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring to honor her life and memory.

Marlene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.