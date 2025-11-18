Owen Floyd Hendrix: November 24, 1950 – October 15, 2025

DEER ISLAND- Owen Floyd Hendrix passed away peacefully at his family home in Deer Island on October 15th at the age of 74. Owen was born in Gila Bend, Arizona on November 24, 1950 to JT and Roxie (Butler) Hendrix. When Owen was a toddler, his family moved to Alabama before moving to Tennessee where he graduated from Collinwood High School in 1968. After high school Owen worked at the Coca-Cola plant in Alabama and worked as a welder and other various construction jobs. In 1970 he married his first wife Wanda and they welcomed a baby girl, Teresa in 1971.

In 1976 Owen moved to Oregon by himself where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. Owen married his loving wife Lori in 1980 and welcomed his stepson, Justin. Owen and Lori later welcomed their son JT (Joel) in 1981. Owen had started his own trucking company, Professional Distribution where he spent many days delivering to the Port of Portland. He later retired at the age of 65 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Owen enjoyed sturgeon fishing and his close friends and family, but his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the highlight of his life. This joy came from Teresa and her children Tiffany and Cameron, Justin and his children Sydney and Emma, JT and his wife Katie and their children Hannah and Dallas and his two great grandchildren Baylie from Tiffany and Cypress from Cameron.

Owen is survived by his wife of 45 years Lori, all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother’s Doug and Michiel and his sister Sheila. He was proceeded in death by his brother Dale, his father and then his mother.