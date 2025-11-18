Cowlitz County Public Shooting Range Going to County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County will take over operations of the Cowlitz County Gun Range at the start of next year. The county says management will shift to a partnership between Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office to provide safe and consistent oversight.

The current volunteer group running the facility, Cowlitz Game and Anglers, posted on social media yesterday that the county opted not to renew their contract. The group has been the longtime operators and maintainers of the range.

The county says the range will move to a temporarily reduced schedule during the transition while staff assess the facility’s needs and update safety procedures. More details on hours and operations will be released as the process continues.