Fighting Smelt Perform Well at Lindfield University—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Lower Columbia College’s Speech and Debate Team had a dominant win at Linfield University, taking first place in Division III at the Mahaffey Memorial tournament with more than double the points of the next-closest school. LCC also finished fourth overall among 22 colleges, outperforming major four-year programs including the University of Washington, Lewis & Clark College, and Oregon State University.

Twelve students competed, and ten advanced to at least one final round. Covenant Adegbami placed third for the Marshall Award with wins in novice prose interpretation and impromptu speaking. Mara Slabu qualified for the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament after top-three finishes in communication analysis and persuasive speaking, plus a quarterfinal run in open IPDA debate.

Jared Doherty also reached the open IPDA quarterfinals in his first break at that level. Divaa Nchau won junior persuasive speaking and placed in two additional events.

LCC’s next tournament is the Earl Wells Memorial at Oregon State University on December 6–7.