Six Days of Razor Clam Digs Starting Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Did someone say clam fritters for Thanksgiving? Six straight days of razor clam digs begin today on Washington’s coastal beaches. Long Beach will be open all six days, running through Sunday.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife razor clam manager Bryce Blumenthal says this is the final chance to dig clams before Thanksgiving. He adds, “Hopefully the seasonal stormy weather will stay away, and diggers can collect the ingredients they need for their holiday dinner tables.”

The next tentative round of digs is scheduled for early December. Low tide times are available on the WDFW website.