Montesano Amber Alert Lifted—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Eastern Washington sisters reported abducted by their mother were found safe late last evening, just hours after the Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert out of Grays Harbor County.

Odessa Police did not say where the girls, ages 8 and 11, were located, only that they were found with their mother. Police say she was supposed to return them to their father Sunday afternoon under a court-ordered parenting plan.

The AMBER Alert went out around 2:45 p.m. The girls were last seen early yesterday morning in Montesano, and authorities believed their mother may have been traveling across the state toward Deer Park in Spokane County or possibly out of state.