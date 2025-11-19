Kelso City Council Presented Final Allen Street Corridor Study—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso City Council heard the final findings of the Allen Street Corridor Study at last night’s meeting. The study produced an 800-page analysis of Allen Street near I-5, from 8th to 17th Avenue.

The study began in late 2022 and included community outreach, traffic modeling, and a review of crash history. It found that by 2045, delays and collisions are expected to worsen significantly if nothing is done.

Three alternatives were evaluated: enhanced traffic signals, a single-point urban interchange, and a series of roundabouts. Roundabouts ranked highest for improving both mobility and safety, but they received the least support from the public and drew skepticism from a few councilmembers. Lisa Alexander said she thinks they look dangerous, that people don’t know how to drive in them, and that “we aren’t Europe.” Keenan Harvey also questioned the safety of combining multiple roundabouts and said another study could be considered.

Both Alexander and Harvey said they—and many residents—preferred enhanced signals, but the person presenting, Will Hoskins, noted that the state Department of Transportation does not support that option, making it difficult to secure funding. Councilmember Brian Wood spoke in favor of roundabouts and pointed to Woodland and Ridgefield as examples where they’ve helped reduce congestion, adding that any remaining issues in Ridgefield were likely tied to the extremely popular In-N-Out Burger location.

The council expressed support for the first phase of short-term improvements at Allen Street and Minor Road—an estimated $4 million project that would add turn lanes to ease congestion. The long-term roundabout option carries a roughly $30 million price tag.

In the end, the council voted to table adoption of the final study because both Mayor Veryl Anderson and Councilmember Kim Lefebvre were absent. Hoskins said adopting the study wouldn’t commit the city to any option, but it is the next step toward applying for grant funding.