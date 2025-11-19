Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on Lewis & Clark Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were heavy delays on the Lewis and Clark Bridge yesterday afternoon after a head-on collision.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the middle of the bridge. Both drivers escaped injury.

Troopers say 68-year-old Dana Cathcart of Rainier was driving a 2024 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he reportedly fell asleep, crossed the center line, and struck a northbound 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by 65-year-old Keith Krueger of Tacoma.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. Cathcart was cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.