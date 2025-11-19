Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on Lewis & Clark Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso City Council Presented Final Allen Street Corridor Study—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsNovember 19, 2025
Amanda Ashley SmithNovember 19, 2025
There were heavy delays on the Lewis and Clark Bridge yesterday afternoon after a head-on collision.
The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the middle of the bridge. Both drivers escaped injury.
Troopers say 68-year-old Dana Cathcart of Rainier was driving a 2024 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he reportedly fell asleep, crossed the center line, and struck a northbound 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by 65-year-old Keith Krueger of Tacoma.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. Cathcart was cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.