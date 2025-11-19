Amanda Ashley Smith: October 20, 1986 – November 16, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Amanda Ashley Smith, 39, of Castle Rock, Washington, was born on October 20, 1986, and passed away on November 16, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Ashley lived a life filled with love, creativity, and strength. She was a devoted wife to Mike and an incredible mother to Andi, Kadi, and Rylee. She now joins her daughter, Allycen, in heaven, along with her grandmother Jennifer and grandfather Robert.

She is also survived by her parents, Emily and Dave Wright; her siblings, Brittany, Jon, and Tyler; and many friends, coworkers, and loved ones whose lives were touched by her kindness.

Ashley had a passion for coaching basketball, where her encouragement and energy left a lasting impact on every player she worked with. She loved playing slow-pitch softball, painting, drawing, gardening, reading, true crime, and spending time with friends and family.

She found great joy in her work with children and proudly fulfilled her dream of becoming a preschool teacher and working in special education. Her patience, warmth, and dedication made her deeply loved by her students and coworkers.

Ashley will be remembered for her compassion, her strength, and the love she poured into everyone around her.