Longview Celebrates First Five Graduates of Therapeutic Court—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview is celebrating the first five graduates of its Therapeutic Court program.

Launched in March 2024, the court handles low-level misdemeanor cases by addressing underlying issues such as homelessness, substance use, mental health challenges, and unemployment. Instead of traditional punishment, participants are connected with housing support, behavioral health services, and treatment programs aimed at helping them stabilize and successfully reenter the community.

The program doesn’t add new costs for taxpayers—it’s run by existing court and city staff who already work with these individuals.

Participation is voluntary but demanding. Instead of a short jail stay, participants commit to a one- to two-year program that requires frequent court check-ins, adherence to treatment and case management plans, random drug and alcohol testing, and complete honesty with the court team.