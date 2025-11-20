Death in Crash on Highway 12 Near Lake Mayfield—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 61-year-old Napavine man was killed in a crash on Highway 12 near Lake Mayfield yesterday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 80, east of Salkum, when the man’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Gregory Coffer of Centralia.

The Napavine man died at the scene and has not yet been publicly identified. Coffer was not injured.

WSP says it’s not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and the cause of the center-line crossover remains under investigation.