Kenneth Wayne Dent: March 24, 1941 – November 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- Kenneth Wayne Dent Sr, age 84, born on March 24, 1941, in Longview, WA has rejoined his heavenly father. He and his 4 siblings (Ray, Larry, Dave, and Caroline) were born to Earl and Claribel Dent. Earl was a machinist from Seligman, Missouri who loved to Washington State and met his wife and the mother of their 5 children in Centralia, WA. After graduating from Kelso High School in 1959, Ken voluntarily joined the United States Navy as a parachute inspector before working for Weyerhaeuser for 35 years as an electrician and later retiring for a second time at Lowes as an 80-year old man.

Ken was a son, brother, seaman, husband, deputy, tradesman, volunteer, coach, chaplain, and legionnaire. He helped so many and asked for so little in return. When he had the opportunity to serve, he proudly engaged. As a parachute inspector Ken inspected, maintained, and repaired parachutes ensuring safety of his fellow naval crew and partook personally in over 300 jumps. He was involved in the Bay of Pigs on an aircraft carrier surrounding Cuba. Ken coached many of Ken Jr’s sports teams including taking State with Cowlitz Little League. Ken served as a Reserve Lieutenant for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Reserves program for 15 years including several search and rescue missions. As an electrician, Ken volunteered his electrical expertise and wired the Riverside Park and Cowlitz County Search and Rescue buildings. Ken did hundreds of disaster relief volunteer hours through The Red Cross and South Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. With The Red Cross Ken spent several weeks in Louisiana helping others in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As a Christian and proud member of American Legion Glen Hoyer Post No. 175, Ken served as Chaplain for over 15 years, leading many brothers and sisters in prayer at meetings and public services where he also served as Honor Guard bringing celebration and distinction to our fallen veterans. Ken truly loved his legion family and was proud to serve his fellow veterans.

Ken lived in Castle Rock, WA with Margaret Dent, his beautiful wife of 38 years. Ken and Margaret could often be found behind a camera at a nearby wildlife refuge or on the sofa watching a Hallmark movie. Ken spent many years in competitive roller skating where he competed in nationals. Ken enjoyed competing in tournament golf, working on his hot rods, riding motorcycles, and tinkering on his radio. Ken loved to keep his outdoor birds well fed and rock hunt for treasures. His hobbies were representative of his love and devoted spirit. Above all else, his favorite way to spend time was with his family. He fathered 5 beautiful children (Melody, Ken Jr., Kristy, Jacob, and Jacquelyn) and found another loving child along the way (Peggy), he had 14 incredible grandchildren (Dave, Shelley, Christopher, Megan, Cameron, Charley, Kortney, Zooey, Ferris, Koby, Carmen, Jasper, Azalia, and Esme), 11 blessed great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Ken’s 84 years on earth were a testament to his life lived through love, patience, and his faith in God. Ken will be missed by all who knew him. He put his faith and family first but was still able to be so many things to so many people. He was a joy to be around, and those who were fortunate enough to know him will forever cherish his sweet wink and deep laugh.

Ken will be cremated and buried in the Whittle Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, WA.

Please join us in remembering Ken’s life, love, and strength December 6th, 2025, at Castle Rock Baptist Church at 2 pm at his memorial service.

Flowers can be sent to the service with no delivery fee compliments of Castle Rock business The Flower Pot. Or in lieu of flowers donations to Ken’s Legion post would be greatly appreciated. Please make checks out to American Legion Post 175 and mail to PO Box 175 Castle Rock, WA 98611.