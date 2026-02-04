Washington DOL Mobile Office to Now Be in Kelso Weekly This Month—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There is some good news if you have licensing needs: The Washington Department of Licensing has announced it will be in Kelso every week this month.

The DOL’s mobile team will be set up on seven different days this month at the Department of Labor & Industries office at 711 Vine Street in Kelso. The mobile van will be in Kelso every Thursday and Friday this month, except February 19.

The temporary events come after the closure of the Kelso driver licensing office in December, when the state ended its lease due to a roof leak. The DOL has not yet announced when a new permanent location will open.

The mobile office will accept credit and debit cards only. No knowledge or skills tests will be offered.

Currently, the closest full-service locations are in Vancouver or Centralia. Appointments and additional information are available at dol.wa.gov.