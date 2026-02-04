Longview 101: Inside Your City—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview has launched something new they are calling “Longview 101: Inside Your City.”

They say this is an eight-session civic education series designed to give residents a practical, behind-the-scenes look at how local government works in Longview.

Participants will learn about the council-manager form of government, how agendas and public meetings work, municipal finance, including grants and outside funding, public safety and justice, water treatment and infrastructure systems, planning, development, parks, library services, and much more.

There are two ways you can participate. The first is the full program: attend the full series, complete council meeting requirements, and graduate from the program. Or, you can attend individual sessions that interest you. Spring sessions start in April at no cost to participants. You can sign up at https://mylongview.com/1020/Longview-101-Inside-Your-City.