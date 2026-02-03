Roger William Blessing: July 8, 1944 — January 16, 2026

KALAMA- Roger William “Bill” Blessing, 81 years, 6 months, and 8 days, of Kalama, Washington, passed away on January 16, 2026, in Longview, Cowlitz County, Washington.

Bill was born on July 8, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to Victor Warren Blessing and Hazel Natheal (Fraser) Blessing. He grew up in Scappoose, Oregon, and Canoga Park, California. As an adult, he made his home in Kalama, Washington, where he spent many years raising his family and remaining active in his community.

He attended James Monroe High School in Canoga Park, California. Bill proudly served for 25 years as a Reservist in the United States Navy, attaining the rank of Petty Officer First Class.

Bill was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” Arlene Neff on July 29, 1967, at the Chapel in the Canyon in Canoga Park, California, and together they shared 58 years of marriage. Their enduring partnership was a cornerstone of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Blessing; his son, Christopher Warren Blessing, and his wife, Bobbi; and his daughter, Laurie Lynn Blessing. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Robert Christopher Blessing and his wife, Falisha; Cody William Blessing and his wife, Cheyanna; Jessica (Blessing) Meyeraan and her husband, Hunter; Sarah Elizabeth Hale; Peter Joseph Hale; and Mary Catherine Hale.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Warren Blessing and Hazel Natheal Blessing, and by his brothers, Robert Warren Blessing, Richard Laverne Blessing, and Ronald Edward Blessing. Bill was the youngest of the four brothers.

Bill worked as a small appliance repairman, specializing in electronics, a profession well suited to his careful hands and problem-solving nature. He especially enjoyed working on Dodge Brothers automobiles and was an avid collector of radio equipment. Known for his sense of humor, Bill liked to laugh, tease, and joke, and he brought warmth and lightheartedness to those around him.

Bill was a man of faith who believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior and was Southern Baptist in faith. He was baptized on May 11, 1981, at Kalama Baptist Church, where he remained connected throughout his life.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 7, 2026, at Kalama Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Kalama IOOF Cemetery.

Bill will be remembered for his devotion to family, his faithful service to his country, his technical skill, and his joyful, teasing spirit. His life leaves a lasting legacy of love, faith, and dedication.