Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole Opposes Removal of Staff From Road Department Satellite Stations—Classic HIts 100.7 KLOG News

The Rainier mayor, Jerry Cole, has released an open letter expressing opposition to a plan to remove staffing from Columbia County Road Department satellite stations.

One of those stations is in Rainier, and Mayor Cole says residents know that during adverse weather or other hazardous road conditions, county road crews work tirelessly with city public works staff to ensure safe travel. He also notes that the station services multiple county roads outside city limits.

The letter argues that crews at the Rainier satellite station perform a significant amount of necessary and critical maintenance and repairs on those roads.

During a meeting on Monday, the Rainier City Council voted unanimously to support the letter.

The Columbia County Commissioners will hold their next regular meeting this morning at 10 a.m.