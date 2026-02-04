Kelso Police Department 2025 Annual Report—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher presented the department’s annual report to the Kelso City Council last night, highlighting a busy but stable year for the department.

Police calls for service increased 22 percent in 2025, a rise Chief Fletcher attributed to proactive policing and increased community activity. Despite the higher call volume, Kelso recorded no fatal traffic collisions last year.

Most crime trends remained stable, though forgery and fraud complaints increased. Drug overdose calls declined compared to previous years, a decrease the chief says might be due to Narcan. He did, however, say that drug deaths have remained about the same.

The department reached full staffing for the first time in several years, filling long-vacant positions. With six officers eligible for retirement this year, Chief Fletcher says the department is maintaining a hire-ahead strategy to avoid future staffing gaps.

Traffic enforcement more than doubled last year, driven by self-initiated officer activity focused on safety. Arrests also increased, particularly for criminal traffic violations like suspended licenses, reckless driving, DUI, and hit-and-run cases.

Chief Fletcher also covered continued regional partnerships, active shooter training with county agencies, and the department’s 28-year School Resource Officer presence at Kelso High School.

Looking ahead, goals for this year include expanded training, equipment projects with Kelso High School, and exploring a proactive unit with the Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.