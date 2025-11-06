Warren Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with Samurai Sword—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Warren man was arrested yesterday for an alleged attempted murder involving a samurai sword.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with multiple other local agencies, responded to the Mountain View Trailer Park in Warren around 8:25 a.m. for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a victim with lacerations to his hand.

Deputies later located the suspect, 51-year-old Archie Tomlinson, who also had injuries to his hand that he reportedly sustained while attempting to stab one of his victims. Both Tomlinson and one of the victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Tomlinson was taken to the Columbia County Jail and booked on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted burglary, menacing, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.