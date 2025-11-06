New Officers & Promotions at LPD—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department has announced some promotions and new additions to its ranks.

First, Tim Watson has been promoted to the rank of Captain. Watson has been with the department since 1996 and has served in a variety of roles, including Sergeant of the Behavioral Health Unit and Patrol Corporal & Sergeant. He was also a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team for nearly two decades.

In a release, the department said, “Captain Watson is known for his ability to identify problems, coordinate resources efficiently, and communicate clearly across multiple agencies. He encourages teamwork, accountability, and open communication within the units he serves, ensuring that both his team and the community benefit from coordinated and lawful responses.”

Watson has received multiple recognitions over the years, including being named Supervisor of the Year in both 2018 and 2022, two Meritorious Service Awards, and several other departmental honors.

Also promoted was Dan Butler; he has advanced to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Butler has been with the department since August 2017. He previously served as a detective in the Street Crimes Unit and has held several other specialized roles.

The department also announced three new officers — Officer Buermann, Officer M. Hernandez, and Officer Smith — who recently completed the Basic Law Enforcement Academy.