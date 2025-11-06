Election Results Day 2—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Ballots continued to be counted yesterday following Tuesday’s general election. One race that is anticipated to have major implications on the balance of power on the Longview City Council is still too close to call.

After the initial results, Oliver Black led the Position 6 race by 34 votes, but as of the latest update yesterday, Chris Bryant now leads by 4.

In the other Longview city council races, Mike Claxton holds a lead of 1,179 votes over his opponent Nic Aguirre for Position 5. For the Position 7 race, incumbent Spencer Boudreau is down 1,080 votes to Wayne Nichols. Aguirre has conceded, but Boudreau has yet to make any sort of public statement.

In the Kelso City Council, there’s been no major change in the races. Incumbent Brian Wood is up by 198 votes over Eric McCrandall for Position 1, and incumbent Kimberly Lefebvre remains down by 124 votes to Jackie Collins for Position 3.

For the Kalama City Council, one result remains close — Paige Bozarth is up just 35 votes over Chad Nelson in the Council Position 2 race.

In the close Kelso School Board race for Director Position 2, Francisco Uribe Alvarez maintained his lead; he is now up on Karen Grafton by 166 votes.

There was a flip in the close Toutle Lake School Board Director District 5 race — Shebanyah VanHoof now leads Heather Shoonover by 20 votes.

The next vote update is expected by 6 p.m. today.