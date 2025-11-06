Baily Harris Passes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The local community is mourning the loss of one of the great student/athletes to hail from Longview.

Baily Harris, who was a standout pitcher on the R.A. Long Lumberjills fastpitch team and went on to play at the University of Washington, passed away on October 14th from a bilateral pulmonary embolism.

She was a Hall of Fame athlete at R.A. Long and was the team MVP when she graduated in 2009. Harris was also a member of the National Honor Society and was the Homecoming Queen.

Her dominating softball career led her to the University of Washington, where she was a contributing factor on those fine Husky teams. She graduated with honors and earned a Sociology degree. She served as a para educator for the Longview School District and then later began a small business called B Natural Blends of handcrafted products.

Harris had a giving personality, a bright sense of humor and incredible determination.

She is survived by her parents Jeff and Sue Harris and many family members who mourn her loss. Baily was just 34 years old.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Longview Girls’ Softball Association or the Long Beach Humane Society—where she rescued her beloved cats, two causes close to Baily’s heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday at East Hills Alliance Church, 1405 Burcham St., Kelso, Washington.