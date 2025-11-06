Elsie Margaret Donaldson: August 17, 1929 — October 27, 2025

LONGVIEW- Elsie M. Donaldson, 96, peacefully passed into eternity on October 27, 2025. Born on August 17, 1929, in Grayling, Michigan, Elsie lived a life grounded in faith, with Christ guiding her every step.

After seven years in Michigan, her family relocated to Longview, Washington, in June 1936. A proud graduate of R.A. Long High School, Class of 1947, Elsie married Dale Donaldson and together they made their home in Hawthorne, Nevada, where they raised five beautiful children.

Elsie faithfully served as Postmaster for the United States Postal Service for 20 years before retiring to devote more time to her beloved family. In 1994, she returned to Washington State, where she worked for nine years as a clerk at JCPenney. She found great joy in providing exceptional customer service and often shared fond memories of her coworkers and customers for years afterward.

A lifelong servant of God, Elsie was raised in the Lutheran Church and was an active member of Bethany Lutheran in Hawthorne, Nevada, later transferring her membership to Grace Lutheran Church in Longview, Washington. She served the Lord and her church community with unwavering devotion through her final days.

Elsie cherished her family above all. She deeply loved and doted on her grandchildren — Heidi, Renee, Lisa, Nicole, Gregory, Lorie, Janice, Jaimie, Dayton, Dustin, Dianda, April, and Wayne Andrew — and her joy only grew with the arrival of many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Their love and laughter were among her greatest blessings.

Service and creativity were cornerstones of Elsie’s life. In her younger years, she dedicated countless hours to transcribing publications into braille. She also took pride in sewing, quilting, and knitting, often donating her handmade creations to those in need. In her later years, she continued her tradition of giving by crocheting baby hats for hospitals and birthing centers — each one crafted with love and care.

Elsie is survived by her children and their spouses — Margaret and Chuck Rucker, Sylvia and Terry Anderson, Joyce Donaldson, Dale and Norma Donaldson, and Nancy and Wayne Echante — along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans Wilhelm and Dagmar Ida Nielson, and her siblings Edward Nielson, Thyra Nielson, Earl Nielson, Arveley Ficker, and Shirley Bond.

A viewing will be held on November 19 and 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Longview Memorial Park, 505 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA. A funeral service will follow on November 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2725 Dover Street, with a brief viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The family will hold a private graveside service on December 5, 2025.

Elsie’s faith, love, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.