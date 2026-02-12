Wallace Anthony Nicholas Edward Marthaller: December 6, 1934 — February 1, 2026

LONGVIEW- Wallace Anthony Nicholas Edward Marthaller, affectionately known as WAM or Wally, was born on December 6th1934, in Shaw, Oregon to Anton and Delphine (Grubenhoff) Marthaller. He passed away at home suddenly and quickly in the early morning of February 1st, 2026. Just the way he wanted to do it. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, eldest sister Dolores and grandson Anton.

Wally lived life on his own terms. During his early years he lived in Longview homesteading with his parents and 4 siblings, Dolores, Patricia, Thomas and Joan, raising cattle, hay, sweet corn and operating the Longview Mint Farm from 1935 -1980.

His proudest achievements included growing his family, and businesses.

He is survived by his wife Janice Marthaller of 44 years and their children, Nick, Toni (Carl Andersen), Marty (Gloria Marthaller), Marcia (Erik Menten), Jeff (Alana Marthaller), Jerry Bryan, Scott (Brenda Bryan), Michelle Plocharsky, 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Wally employed many people in Longview through his management of the Longview Mint Farm, and owned and operated Marthaller Trucking and Solo Leasing with his eldest son Nick until his retirement. He pioneered Cottonwood harvesting for the pulp and paper industry and managed log yards in Astoria, Longview and in Lewiston Idaho.

To his very last days Wally had a passion for heavy equipment, vintage farm tractors, reading Western fiction and he always had a bottle of peppermint oil at his side. You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.

Wally’s Celebration of Life gathering will be held on March 7th, 2026 from 1-4 pm at the Longview Moose Lodge.

Donations can be sent to: Washington Farmland Trust, or, the Southwest Washington Humane Society