James Jarvie Stirling Jr.: November 16, 1937 — February 4, 2026

LONGVIEW- James Jarvie Stirling Jr., a cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Longview, Washington, surrounded by his family on February 4, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on November 16, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho, Jim was known for his unwavering dedication and love for his family and passions.

Jim’s career spanned several facets of the automotive industry. He began his professional journey at a Pontiac dealership in Longview before later becoming the sole owner of Stirling Honda. His love for cars was evident in all he did, and he even took a brief stint with Associated Grocers before fulfilling his passion by running a racetrack in Pocatello.

Educated in Pocatello, Jim graduated from high school before continuing his education for two years in college. His commitment to service extended beyond his professional life, having served four years in the Air Force, an experience that shaped his character and values.

Jim was remembered as a hard-working man who approached life with a quiet demeanor yet possessed a heart full of generosity. He carried life’s heartaches privately, always putting family first. He and Marlene shared 45 wonderful years together, creating a beautiful life filled with love and adventure. In their retirement, they enjoyed splitting their time between Longview, Washington, and Surprise, Arizona, where they embraced the warmth of the winters.

He had a profound love for cars and boating, often spending weekends with family at car shows, fostering a deep bond through shared interests. He took immense pride in his family, particularly his granddaughter, Jessica Stirling, and the blended family that came with Marlene’s marriage, which he embraced wholeheartedly.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Houdek Stirling; his sons, John Stirling and Jeffery Stirling; stepchildren Cindee Claycamp and Bradlee Claycamp; his sister, Eunice Ricken; along with seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who brought him much joy and pride.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Stirling, his mother, Irene Myrtle Stirling, and his son, Jason Stirling. His legacy of love, hard work, and dedication to family will forever be cherished by those who knew him. Jim’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the memories of his family and friends.