Kelso School District Says They Did Not Organize Planned Walkout—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso School District says it did not organize or approve a planned student walkout today at Kelso High School and Coweeman Middle School.

In a statement, the district responded to a Facebook post claiming staff had organized the walkout to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying that claim is not true and that the event is not district-sanctioned.

The district says it respects students’ First Amendment rights, as long as activities do not significantly disrupt the educational process or infringe on the rights of others. Because this is not a sanctioned event, any walkout must take place off district property. Students who leave campus will receive an unexcused absence and will not be allowed to return that day due to the closed campus policy.

Kelso Police are aware of the event, and officials say anyone who blocks traffic, commits vandalism, or other offenses could face arrest.