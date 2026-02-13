Longview OPMA Lawsuit Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There’s a new update in the ongoing Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit against four members of the Longview City Council.

In Wallin v. Boudreau, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter has denied a motion to reconsider sanctions previously placed against former Mayor Spencer Boudreau and Councilmember Kalei LaFave.

Back on November 24th, 2025, Judge Richter granted the plaintiffs’ motion to compel discovery answers from Boudreau and LaFave. On December 22nd, he signed an order requiring them to submit the missing responses and to pay $1,000 in attorney fee reimbursement, along with $1,000 in sanctions to be paid personally by each defendant. The ruling did not apply to the other defendants, Councilmembers Erik Halvorson and Keith Young, or the City of Longview itself.

Last month Boudreau and LaFave’s attorney filed a motion asking the court to reconsider that decision. Then on Wednesday Judge Richter denied the motion and upheld his earlier order.

As a result, Boudreau and LaFave must now pay the $2,000 in fees and sanctions and submit their outstanding discovery responses by next Friday.

The underlying lawsuit, filed in 2024 by Longview residents Mike Wallin, John Melink and Tom Samuels, alleges illegal serial meetings involving a quorum of the council ahead of key decisions in early 2024.