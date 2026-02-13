Longview PD Provides Update on Mark Morris Basketball Criminal Misconduct Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department says it is working to promote transparency in its investigation into alleged criminal misconduct involving juveniles on the Mark Morris basketball team.

Investigation Division Commander Branden McNew provided an update yesterday, saying detectives have served a search warrant to Longview Public Schools. He called it a standard step in gathering information relevant to the case.

McNew said that police do not typically share updates during active investigations. However, because this case involves juveniles and impacts the school community, the department is confirming certain investigative steps while limiting details to protect the integrity of the case and the privacy of those involved.

In the release, Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the allegations are being treated with the seriousness and sensitivity they deserve. McNew asks that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department.