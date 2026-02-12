Phillips Edward Martel: August 8, 1950 – February 4, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Phillip Edward Martel, lovingly known as Phil, passed away on February 4th, 2026, surrounded by love. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on August 8th, 1950, and raised in Whittier, California, Phil lived a life marked by service, devotion to family, and a sharp sense of humor that never failed to make those around him smile.

Phil was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, having served his country with honor and receiving numerous awards for his service. His time in the Army was a defining part of his life, and he carried that sense of dedication and resilience with him always.

Above all else, Phil cherished being a father and grandfather. He was deeply proud of his daughter, Marissa, and adored his grandson, Phoenix, taking immense joy in every moment, they shared. He was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of his granddaughter, due to be born in June—a joy he held close to his heart.

Known for his humor and sarcasm, Phil had a quick wit and a way of making people laugh, even in difficult moments. He loved the open road and found peace behind the wheel as a truck driver, a career that suited both his independence and his love of driving. In 2018, Phil made his home in Castle Rock, Washington, where he was a proud resident and built a quiet, meaningful chapter of his life.

Phil is survived by his daughter, Marissa and her husband, Daniel; his beloved grandson, Phoenix; his sisters, Lee, Joli, Leslie, and Cherie; and numerous nieces and nephews who will forever carry his memory with them.

A funeral service will be held at a later date in Sandpoint, Idaho, where family and loved ones will gather to honor and celebrate Phil’s life. Though he is deeply missed, his legacy of love, laughter, and strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.