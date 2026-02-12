SWAT Raid on 32nd Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview City Council Utility Rate Talks Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 12, 2026
Phillips Edward MartelFebruary 12, 2026
Full details have been released about yesterday’s SWAT operation in Longview’s Highlands neighborhood.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill says the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 32nd Avenue, with help from Lower Columbia SWAT and Longview Police. The warrant stemmed from a delivery of controlled substances investigation. Detectives say they found illegal drugs, evidence of drug sales, cash, and a stolen firearm.
Several arrests were made.
30-year-old Caleb Polzel of Longview was booked on 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school zone and Unlawful Use of a Building for Drug Purposes. 43-year-old Jermaine Brown of Longview was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
38-year-old Jerome Garner of Kelso was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Prisoner and on warrants for 2nd- and 3rd-Degree Theft. 25-year-old Shasta Shaw of Kelso was booked on 3 misdemeanor controlled substance warrants, and 21-year-old Faith Cadle of Toledo was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.