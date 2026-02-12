Longview City Council Utility Rate Talks Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It’s utility rate time again for the Longview City Council.

Tonight, council members will discuss and vote on possible annual water and sewer rate increases. For water, a 4 percent rate adjustment is being proposed. That includes a 3.5 percent inflationary increase to cover rising operational costs and another 0.5 percent for capital investments.

For sewer rates, city staff is asking the council to consider either a 4 or 5 percent increase. The 4 percent option is about 0.5 percent above inflation and would require gradually drawing down reserve funds to carry out the adopted capital improvement plan. The 5 percent increase would be roughly 1.5 percent above inflation and would help stabilize the fund and reduce the need to tap into reserves.