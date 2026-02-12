Clark County Prosecutor’s Office Taking Over Mark Morris Sexual Assault Complaint—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says it will not handle a complaint involving an alleged sexual assault connected to the Mark Morris High School basketball team due to prior personnel connections.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said in a release that his office received the referral from the Longview Police Department on Monday. The announcement was the first time the complaint has been publicly linked to the basketball team.

Jurvakainen said members of his office, including himself, have connections to potential victims or others involved in the case. Because of that, he says an independent review is necessary. The case has been referred to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, which will review the evidence and determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.