Special Election UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Things continue to look good for local school levies following Tuesday’s special election.

The Longview School District’s Replacement Capital Projects, Security, and Technology Levy will pass. After additional ballots were counted Wednesday, the measure is leading by nearly 20 percent, with 5,295 yes votes to 3,555 no votes.

The Kalama School District’s Educational Programs and Operations levy is closer but still on track to pass, with yes votes leading 1,284 to 1,080.

Overall voter turnout for the two races is listed at 29.99 percent.