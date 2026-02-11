Jack Carlton Tice: November 2, 1929 – January 30, 2026

ST. HELENS- Jack Carlton Tice, 96 years old, passed on January 30th, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Jack was born on November 2nd, 1929, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma to Gladys Irene Tice and David Carlton Tice. The family relocated to Oregon in 1941, setting roots in St. Helens. They remained there the rest of their lives, as did he.

Jack married Janet Faye Larson in July 1956 at First Lutheran Church in St. Helens. They had four children who all grew up in their Warren home on Bachelor Flat Rd.

Jack, a self proclaimed “Okie”, was an outdoors man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and was a dedicated rock hound. The phrase “a Jack of all trades” is the perfect definition of who he was. Jack was diligent, orderly, and hardworking. He loved an ice cold Coors Light or any kind of ice cream (as long as it was chocolate).

He spent several summers of his young adult life at Crater Lake National Park, working for the Army Corp of Engineers building trails and infrastructure, a formative time that he cherished and spoke of often throughout the rest of his life.

Jack joined the National Guard while in High School, served and retired from the Guard after 22 years of service with the rank of Captain. He trained at several military bases including 3 trips to Ft. Benning, Georgia where he was an Artillery Instructor and Movement Control Officer. He also served in the Army Reserves. Jack had many jobs throughout his life, including various local lumber mills and also drove a propane truck making deliveries. Jack eventually retired from the Chevron plant in Deer Island after 30 years at the facility.

Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. The family will miss his jokes and storytelling.

Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years Janet Tice, sisters Charlene Poff and Melba Olsen, children Joanna (Sam) Jauron, Carla Barnes, David Tice, Mark Tice, and grandchildren Sarah (Zach) Hill, Dustyn Greenhalge, Amy (Aaron) Bynum, Emily Barnes, Michael Jauron, Tara Tice, Holly Tice, along with 5 great-grandchildren.

The family intends to host a celebration of life at a to be determined date in Spring of 2026. Please reach out to any of the siblings or grandchildren for details.

As Jack would always say, “Be good, and if you can’t be good, be careful”.

“PS: If you can’t be careful, don’t get caught!”