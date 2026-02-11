Initial Special Election Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The initial results are in for Washington’s February 10th special election. In Cowlitz County, there were just two measures on the ballot, both replacement school levies.

In Longview, the Replacement Capital Projects, Security, and Technology Levy is currently passing by nearly 20 points, with 4,494 yes votes to 3,080 no votes.

The Kalama Educational Programs and Operations Levy is closer but still passing by a decent margin, with yes votes leading 1,082 to 932.

Even if both measures pass, they are not new property taxes; they replace existing levies.

The next batch of ballots will be counted by 5 p.m. today. Current turnout is 25.64 percent.

In Wahkiakum County, the Replacement Education Programs and Operations Levy is also passing by a large margin, with nearly 70 percent voting yes.