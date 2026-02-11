Update on Fatal Crash on Highway 30—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Initial details have been released about the crash Monday evening on Highway 30 between Rainier and Clatskanie. An Astoria woman died, a Longview man was seriously injured, and impairment is believed to have been a factor.

The crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at milepost 51, between Larson Road and Heath Road near the Valley Veterinary Clinic. Oregon State Police say a preliminary investigation found that an eastbound Chevy Tahoe driven by 34-year-old Lorenza Gaspar-Mateo of Longview crossed into the westbound lane and struck a westbound Subaru Crosstrek driven by 23-year-old Alissa Jarvis of Astoria head-on.

Gaspar-Mateo was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. Jarvis was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway was impacted for about five hours while investigators worked the scene. Oregon State Police say impairment and lane safety were considered primary contributing factors in the crash.