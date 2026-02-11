Guilty Plea for Hospital Threats & Other Charges— 

A Longview man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including intimidating a judge.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office reports that 42-year-old Bryce Jackson pleaded guilty last Thursday to charges including intimidating a judge, threatening to bomb or injure, felony harassment of a criminal justice participant, and custodial assault.

Jackson was originally arrested for allegedly threatening staff at St. John Medical Center in September 2025, telling employees he would return and shoot them. While in the Cowlitz County Jail, he was accused of throwing urine on two nurses, leading to additional charges.

During a court hearing on those charges, prosecutors say Jackson threatened the judge presiding over his case. Because the threat involved a local judge, a visiting judge handled the plea and sentencing.

Jackson was sentenced to 77 months in a state prison.