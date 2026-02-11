St Helens Commercial Fire at Lee Broadbent Training Center & Volunteer Fire Station 479—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a commercial fire early yesterday morning at the Lee Broadbent Training Center and Volunteer Fire Station 479 in St. Helens. Columbia River Fire and Rescue say they responded to the building at the 58000 block of McNulty Way just after 6:15 a.m.



When crews arrived, they found heavy black smoke pouring from the bay doors and visibility reduced to less than a foot. An ambulance was on fire inside bay number one, with heat and smoke damage reported throughout the building. Firefighters brought the flames under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished the fire about an hour after arriving.



Several other fire vehicles were damaged but are expected to be repaired and returned to service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.