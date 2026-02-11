Delays on I-5 Southbound in Centralia Overnight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Protest Outside of Mark Morris High School And Criminal Conduct Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 10, 2026
If you’re driving in Lewis County on I-5 overnight tonight, be prepared for nighttime delays in the Centralia area due to guardrail repairs.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will close the right lane of southbound I-5 to repair sections of guardrail between mileposts 81.9 and 81.5. This is a two-lane section of the freeway, meaning only the left lane will remain open from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.