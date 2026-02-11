Delays on I-5 Southbound in Centralia Overnight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’re driving in Lewis County on I-5 overnight tonight, be prepared for nighttime delays in the Centralia area due to guardrail repairs.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will close the right lane of southbound I-5 to repair sections of guardrail between mileposts 81.9 and 81.5. This is a two-lane section of the freeway, meaning only the left lane will remain open from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.