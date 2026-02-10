Protest Outside of Mark Morris High School And Criminal Conduct Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A line of protesters was seen outside Mark Morris High School yesterday morning following accusations of sexual assault involving students.

After the issue had previously been quiet, the Longview Police Department confirmed last evening that it is actively investigating allegations of criminal conduct between students. In a statement, Longview Police Captain Tim Watson said, “These claims are of a serious and sensitive nature, especially since they reportedly involve juveniles. Due to this, LPD will not comment further until all allegations are thoroughly investigated.”

As of now, details about the investigation and the identities of the students involved have not been released.

The protest was organized by students who said they felt the school had not responded properly to the situation. Protesters held signs reading “Silence is Complicity,” “Support Victims Not Abusers,” and “Shame on Mark Morris.”