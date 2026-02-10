Threat at Mark Morris High School Deemed Unsubstantiated—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Police say an alleged threat involving Mark Morris High School has been investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated.

Police Captain Tim Watson said officers received a call Sunday evening from a parent about a Snapchat conversation claiming a student planned to bring a weapon to the school on Monday. That report prompted an overnight investigation by police and the school district.

Investigators determined that dozens of students were involved in the group chat, where one student said they had heard another student was going to bring a specific weapon to school. Detectives interviewed the students involved and concluded the threat was not credible. Police say the student mentioned in the rumor is currently in jail on an unrelated matter, and all other students identified in the messages were contacted and found not to have access to weapons.

Longview Police say they will continue to take all threats seriously and encourage anyone who sees suspicious or threatening behavior to report it to police.