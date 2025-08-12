Wallace Allen Graham: February 16, 1959 – August 4, 2025

LONGVIEW- Wallace Allen Graham was born on February 16, 1959 as the second child of Don and Elaine Graham. He died on August 4, 2025 at his home in Longview Washington at the age of 66.

Wally was a lifelong resident of Longview Washington. He graduated from Mark Morris high school. Wally spent 20 years working for the local newspaper, The Daily News, and was at Steelscape for 23 years. As a child he was active in Boy Scouts and was an avid reader as an adult.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elaine Graham, and his daughter Kelsey Buchanan. He is survived by his two children Anna and Lydon Graham, with first wife Sari Graham, current wife Pamela Graham and stepson Benjamin Salisbury. Wally is also survived by his two brothers Eldon and Glenn Graham, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request no service will be held.