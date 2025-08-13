Marie Glusenkamp Perez Visits Longview Reservoir—Klog 100.7 News

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez visited the Longview Reservoir on Monday as part of her push to secure $1.1 million in federal funding for a dedicated fill line from the Mint Farm Treatment Plant to the city’s main reservoir on Columbia Heights.

City officials say the project would reduce the risk of overflow and improve reliability in the water system. The current setup uses a series of pipes that send water from the bottom of the tank in both directions. The proposed line would fill the tanks from the top, which they say would improve water pressure and quality.

Perez toured the facility with Assistant City Manager Chris Collins and other city staff, who outlined the need for the project. Mayor Spencer Boudreau and Councilmembers Kalei LaFave and Erik Halvorson also joined the visit.